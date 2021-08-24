Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAFRY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Safran from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of SAFRY stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 894,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.08. Safran has a 1-year low of $23.84 and a 1-year high of $38.35.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

