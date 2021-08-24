Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in shares of Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) by 10.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Saga Communications were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 6.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 593,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after purchasing an additional 35,062 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 8.2% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 34,337 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saga Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 3.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 12.2% in the first quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 168,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 18,318 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGA stock opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.91 million, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.78. Saga Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $28.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Saga Communications from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

