Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.86 Per Share

Analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) will report earnings of ($1.86) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.98) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.56). Sage Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($2.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($7.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.55) to ($6.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($6.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.62) to ($1.67). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sage Therapeutics.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 59.79% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.63) EPS.

SAGE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, William Blair cut Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Sage Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.35.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $42.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.04. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $39.77 and a 12-month high of $98.39.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, CEO Barry E. Greene purchased 23,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,066.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,786. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Frates purchased 1,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $99,731.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at $57,028.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 34,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,413 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.