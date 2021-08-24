Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.86 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2021

Analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) will report earnings of ($1.86) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.98) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.56). Sage Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($2.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($7.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.55) to ($6.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($6.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.62) to ($1.67). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 59.79% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.63) EPS.

SAGE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, William Blair cut Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Sage Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.35.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $42.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.04. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $39.77 and a 12-month high of $98.39.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, CEO Barry E. Greene purchased 23,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,066.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,786. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Frates purchased 1,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $99,731.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at $57,028.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 34,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,413 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.