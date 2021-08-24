salesforce.com (CRM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect salesforce.com to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

salesforce.com stock opened at $260.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $245.50. The firm has a market cap of $241.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.50, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.03.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total value of $1,015,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,174,530.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 613,481 shares of company stock worth $150,399,892. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in salesforce.com stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.79% of salesforce.com worth $4,046,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

