Sam Levinson Buys 8,699 Shares of Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) Stock

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) major shareholder Sam Levinson purchased 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.05 per share, with a total value of $296,200.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sam Levinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Sam Levinson acquired 1,257 shares of Capital Senior Living stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $40,865.07.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Sam Levinson acquired 336 shares of Capital Senior Living stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.42 per share, with a total value of $10,221.12.

NYSE:CSU traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,245. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.32. Capital Senior Living Co. has a 52-week low of $7.35 and a 52-week high of $58.94.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $23.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.18) by $28.67.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Capital Senior Living from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clayton Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Senior Living by 3.6% in the second quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Senior Living by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Senior Living by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living in the second quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living in the second quarter valued at $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Senior Living

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides independent living services, which include daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

