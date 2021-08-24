Saratoga Investment (SAR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Saratoga Investment (NYSE: SAR):

8/17/2021 – Saratoga Investment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Saratoga Investment Corporation, formerly known as GSC Investment Corp., is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in leveraged loans and mezzanine debt issued by U.S. middle-market companies, both through direct lending and through participation in loan syndicates. The Company has been elected to be treated as a business development company. “

8/14/2021 – Saratoga Investment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Saratoga Investment Corporation, formerly known as GSC Investment Corp., is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in leveraged loans and mezzanine debt issued by U.S. middle-market companies, both through direct lending and through participation in loan syndicates. The Company has been elected to be treated as a business development company. “

8/7/2021 – Saratoga Investment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Saratoga Investment Corporation, formerly known as GSC Investment Corp., is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in leveraged loans and mezzanine debt issued by U.S. middle-market companies, both through direct lending and through participation in loan syndicates. The Company has been elected to be treated as a business development company. “

8/6/2021 – Saratoga Investment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Saratoga Investment Corporation, formerly known as GSC Investment Corp., is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in leveraged loans and mezzanine debt issued by U.S. middle-market companies, both through direct lending and through participation in loan syndicates. The Company has been elected to be treated as a business development company. “

7/31/2021 – Saratoga Investment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Saratoga Investment Corporation, formerly known as GSC Investment Corp., is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in leveraged loans and mezzanine debt issued by U.S. middle-market companies, both through direct lending and through participation in loan syndicates. The Company has been elected to be treated as a business development company. “

7/30/2021 – Saratoga Investment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Saratoga Investment Corporation, formerly known as GSC Investment Corp., is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in leveraged loans and mezzanine debt issued by U.S. middle-market companies, both through direct lending and through participation in loan syndicates. The Company has been elected to be treated as a business development company. “

7/9/2021 – Saratoga Investment had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $29.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Saratoga Investment had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $29.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Saratoga Investment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Saratoga Investment Corporation, formerly known as GSC Investment Corp., is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in leveraged loans and mezzanine debt issued by U.S. middle-market companies, both through direct lending and through participation in loan syndicates. The Company has been elected to be treated as a business development company. “

NYSE:SAR opened at $27.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $311.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.70. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.87.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.38. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 95.61% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.13 million. Analysts expect that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 10.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

