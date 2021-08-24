Savant Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Savant Capital LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,838,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,135,000 after purchasing an additional 73,553 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,203,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,493,000 after buying an additional 79,300 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,176,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,688,000 after buying an additional 88,435 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,581,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,031,000 after buying an additional 48,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,261,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,159,000 after buying an additional 61,536 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.59. 59,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,112. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.42. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.92 and a 1 year high of $77.65.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

