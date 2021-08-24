Savant Capital LLC Has $8.09 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,801 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,440,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,896,852,000 after purchasing an additional 925,022 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,834,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,434,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,633,113,000 after acquiring an additional 602,639 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,649,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,295,649,000 after acquiring an additional 178,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,424,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,812 shares during the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $157.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,429,056. The company has a market capitalization of $471.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $167.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

