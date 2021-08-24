Savant Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,110.7% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,983,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,157,000 after acquiring an additional 22,542,402 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,773,000 after buying an additional 6,954,095 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,700,000 after buying an additional 5,065,967 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,937,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,477,000 after buying an additional 2,977,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $140,753,000.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.24. 155,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,542,529. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $53.43.

