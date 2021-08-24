Savant Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 125,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $841,000. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 65,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,983 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHE traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.89. 80,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,341. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.70. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

