Savant Capital LLC Purchases 69,864 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 575,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,864 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Savant Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $39,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 71.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,352,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,260,000 after purchasing an additional 565,279 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,255,000 after acquiring an additional 361,562 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,699,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,057,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,166,000.

NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.45. 1,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,498. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $50.21 and a 52-week high of $70.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.97.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

