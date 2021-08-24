Savant Capital LLC Sells 6,077 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 136,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,077 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $5,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 30,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 48.0% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GWX traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.76. The company had a trading volume of 133 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,076. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $29.33 and a 12 month high of $40.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.69.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

