Scanetchain (SWC) Trading Down 37.9% This Week

Scanetchain (CURRENCY:SWC) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 24th. Scanetchain has a market capitalization of $44,429.66 and approximately $16,177.00 worth of Scanetchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Scanetchain has traded 37.9% lower against the US dollar. One Scanetchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00054270 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014845 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00049776 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.74 or 0.00795143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.95 or 0.00099614 BTC.

Scanetchain Profile

Scanetchain (SWC) is a coin. Scanetchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 839,506,297 coins. Scanetchain’s official message board is t.me/scanetchain_news . The official website for Scanetchain is www.scanetchain.io . Scanetchain’s official Twitter account is @Scanetchain_SWC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Scanetchain is a decentralized open platform where users can freely define and sell their contents and products for royalty and disclosure fee. The SWC token is an Ethereum-based token used as a medium for exchange value in the internal ecosystem of Scanetchain. “

Buying and Selling Scanetchain

