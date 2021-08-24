Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $305.00.

SHLAF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Schindler to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

OTCMKTS:SHLAF remained flat at $$322.35 during midday trading on Tuesday. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.79. Schindler has a 12 month low of $255.25 and a 12 month high of $326.70.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

