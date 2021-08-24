Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,571 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Schneider National worth $11,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,709,000 after buying an additional 1,012,051 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,762,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,969,000 after purchasing an additional 48,390 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,964,000 after purchasing an additional 633,239 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,924,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,826,000 after purchasing an additional 25,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,310,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,341,000 after purchasing an additional 545,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National stock opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. Schneider National, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $28.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. Schneider National had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Schneider National in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.41 price target on shares of Schneider National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.02.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.