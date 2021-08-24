Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Has $4.36 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises 1.9% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,236,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,182 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,866,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,825,000 after acquiring an additional 571,710 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,450,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,150 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,492,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,716,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,113,000 after buying an additional 302,200 shares during the period. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on KO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,580 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,466. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $56.02. 180,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,867,487. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $57.56. The stock has a market cap of $241.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.71.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

