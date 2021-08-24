Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 200.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,185 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In other news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $2,380,074.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,712.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,668 shares of company stock valued at $58,188,526 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $1.31 on Tuesday, hitting $303.41. The company had a trading volume of 8,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,141. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $309.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $284.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $79.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.96.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.