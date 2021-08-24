Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $59,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.65. 7,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,242. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $76.81 and a 52-week high of $108.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.51.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

