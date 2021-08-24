Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.58. 7,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,242. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $76.81 and a 52-week high of $108.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.51.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.