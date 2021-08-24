Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Position Boosted by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,650 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 5.7% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned 0.09% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $28,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 1,015,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,610,000 after purchasing an additional 11,373 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wall Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 68,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.65. 7,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,242. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.81 and a fifty-two week high of $108.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.51.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.