ScPrime (SCP) Hits Market Cap of $2.53 Million

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. In the last week, ScPrime has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for about $0.0677 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $2.53 million and approximately $30,658.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002505 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000358 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00055349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00057472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.38 or 0.00128970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.33 or 0.00159378 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 44,008,880 coins and its circulating supply is 37,325,269 coins. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.