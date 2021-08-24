ScPrime (SCP) Trading Up 17.6% Over Last 7 Days

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for about $0.0692 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. ScPrime has a total market cap of $2.58 million and $7,550.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ScPrime has traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002391 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000381 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00053987 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00054414 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.46 or 0.00123599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.24 or 0.00156412 BTC.

About ScPrime

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 44,023,462 coins and its circulating supply is 37,339,851 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

