Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) PT Raised to $54.00

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

SCU opened at $27.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 11.55 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.63. Sculptor Capital Management has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $28.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.45.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.73. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 142.72%. The firm had revenue of $132.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.43 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sculptor Capital Management will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCU. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 2,856.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 113.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 50.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. 20.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

