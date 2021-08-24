Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Lennar in a report released on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $2.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.67. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.60 EPS.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.74.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $104.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.12. The company has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.50. Lennar has a 52-week low of $69.41 and a 52-week high of $110.61. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at $15,108,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

