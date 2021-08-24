Seaport Res Ptn Reaffirms Neutral Rating for ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Seaport Res Ptn reiterated their neutral rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SFBS. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $71.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.17. ServisFirst Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $31.93 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $104.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.55 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 19.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total transaction of $483,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $41,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFBS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,458,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,440,000 after acquiring an additional 204,057 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,158,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,649,000 after acquiring an additional 58,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,916,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,655,000 after acquiring an additional 254,359 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 433.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,121,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,230,000 after acquiring an additional 911,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 72.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 987,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,141,000 after acquiring an additional 415,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

