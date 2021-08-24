Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.10.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SELB. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In related news, insider Peter G. Traber bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $79,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. Barabe bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 190,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,052. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SELB. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 43.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SELB stock opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. Selecta Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.03. The company has a market cap of $471.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.83 million. Analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

