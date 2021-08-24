Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Sensyne Health PLC (LON:SENS)’s share price was down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 148 ($1.93) and last traded at GBX 148.50 ($1.94). Approximately 16,776 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 261,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 149 ($1.95).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SENS shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 349 ($4.56) price target on shares of Sensyne Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 349 ($4.56) price target on shares of Sensyne Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of Sensyne Health in a report on Monday, May 24th.

The stock has a market cap of £244.73 million and a P/E ratio of -7.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 145.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83.

Sensyne Health plc is a healthcare technology company that creates value from accelerating the discovery and development of new medicines and improving patient care through the analysis of real-world evidence from large databases of anonymised patient data in collaboration with NHS Trusts. These anonymised patient data are ethically sourced in that any analysis of anonymised patient data (and hence the Company’s access to it) must be pre-approved for each programme on a case-by-case basis by the relevant NHS Trusts.

