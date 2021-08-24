Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. Purchases 7,400 Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Stock

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 7,400 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$42.98 per share, with a total value of C$318,016.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,300,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,130,287,984.79.

Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of ATCO stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$43.00 per share, with a total value of C$215,000.00.

Shares of ATCO stock opened at C$42.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.09, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$43.95. The firm has a market cap of C$4.85 billion and a PE ratio of 22.66. ATCO Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$35.68 and a twelve month high of C$46.19.

ACO.X has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares increased their target price on ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on ATCO from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$46.61.

ATCO Company Profile

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

