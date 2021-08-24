Sentivate Price Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Sentivate has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Sentivate coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Sentivate has a market cap of $27.47 million and $261,727.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sentivate alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00054444 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00014702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00048484 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.69 or 0.00783435 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00096561 BTC.

Sentivate Profile

SNTVT is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,583,525,479 coins. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Buying and Selling Sentivate

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentivate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.