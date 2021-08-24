Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Shares Down 1.4%

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (TSE:VII)’s share price dropped 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$8.45 and last traded at C$8.45. Approximately 4,912,803 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 1,882,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.82 billion and a PE ratio of -1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile (TSE:VII)

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 531,210 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

