Shadows (DOWS) Trading Down 1.8% This Week

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Shadows has a market cap of $4.61 million and $1.11 million worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Shadows has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Shadows coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00054884 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014936 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00050047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $385.00 or 0.00798674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00099988 BTC.

Shadows Profile

DOWS is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 38,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,131,250 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Buying and Selling Shadows

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shadows using one of the exchanges listed above.

