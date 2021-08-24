SHIELD (XSH) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.00

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $124,895.20 and approximately $2.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,666.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,254.20 or 0.06686807 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $654.79 or 0.01345473 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $181.18 or 0.00372290 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.60 or 0.00132743 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.19 or 0.00666160 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.86 or 0.00336705 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006179 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.93 or 0.00330690 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

