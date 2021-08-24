Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Shares Bought by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,825 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,877 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $10,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 73.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,386,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,521,000 after acquiring an additional 586,636 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 387.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 131,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 104,503 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $2,147,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 686,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,013,000 after acquiring an additional 53,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 106,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 53,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Shinhan Financial Group stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.25. The stock had a trading volume of 60,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.86. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.