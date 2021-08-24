Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC)

BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of BVC traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 91.30 ($1.19). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,069,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,329. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 87.01. BATM Advanced Communications has a twelve month low of GBX 78 ($1.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 139 ($1.82). The company has a market cap of £402.12 million and a P/E ratio of 57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Get BATM Advanced Communications alerts:

BATM Advanced Communications Company Profile

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BATM Advanced Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BATM Advanced Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.