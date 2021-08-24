SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Shares Gap Down to $21.39

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.39, but opened at $20.50. SI-BONE shares last traded at $20.66, with a volume of 3,180 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SIBN shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, began coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. SI-BONE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $711.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 15.13, a current ratio of 15.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 30.43% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SI-BONE news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,073 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $1,283,938.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,837 shares in the company, valued at $7,203,777.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,384 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $69,236.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,079 shares of company stock worth $2,978,711 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIBN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 21.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

