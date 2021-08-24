Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 17 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WJ Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 44.0% in the second quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet by 10.6% during the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 712 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,491,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $27.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,849.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,225. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,650.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,843.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total transaction of $60,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,808. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.82, for a total transaction of $37,997,803.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 479,641 shares of company stock valued at $361,854,852. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.