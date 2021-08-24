Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 38 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,295 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 686,580 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $371,192,000 after acquiring an additional 16,046 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 13,204 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,888,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 60,421 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in Netflix by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $4.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $549.31. The company had a trading volume of 76,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,699. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $522.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $243.12 billion, a PE ratio of 56.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $458.60 and a 52 week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.