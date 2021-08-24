Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 3,453 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.2% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000.

VTI traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.06. 85,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,943,724. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.19. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.85 and a fifty-two week high of $230.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

