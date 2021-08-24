Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 37 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $5,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 8.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.0% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 58.3% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOCU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.73.

Shares of DOCU stock traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $291.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.49 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The company has a market cap of $56.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.34, a PEG ratio of 102.16 and a beta of 0.85.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $3,831,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $4,220,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,044 shares of company stock worth $37,773,579 over the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

