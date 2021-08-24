Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $3.90 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,268 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.59.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.59. The stock had a trading volume of 431,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,368,835. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.30. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $130.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

