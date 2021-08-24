Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $92.94 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 345,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,121 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 7.0% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $92,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $272.11. 49,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,203. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $175.98 and a 1 year high of $277.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $267.95.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

