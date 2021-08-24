Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 52.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 231,499 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $7,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 512.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $34.38. The stock had a trading volume of 133,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,813,786. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.13. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $38.00.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

