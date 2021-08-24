Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 4,893 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,723 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,893 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.9% during the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 68,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.5% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

KMI stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.41. 148,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,590,642. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.69. The firm has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.12. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMI. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.