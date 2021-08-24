Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 85 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 245,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,219,000 after acquiring an additional 31,350 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,833,000. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,030,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,089,000 after purchasing an additional 145,179 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $151.07. 14,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,647. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.37. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $108.20 and a twelve month high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

