SigmaRoc’s (SRC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

SigmaRoc (LON:SRC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SRC. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of SigmaRoc in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities reissued a “no recommendation” rating on shares of SigmaRoc in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of SigmaRoc in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

SigmaRoc stock traded up GBX 0.08 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 104.08 ($1.36). The stock had a trading volume of 1,382,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,304. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 96.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of £291.30 million and a P/E ratio of 45.25. SigmaRoc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 43 ($0.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 105.98 ($1.38).

SigmaRoc plc invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, and Belgium. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

