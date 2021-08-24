SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $369,000 Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,213.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,407,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,691,039 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 500.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,325,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438,020 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $89,693,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,730,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,078,000 after buying an additional 3,960,600 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $56,182,000.

BKLN stock opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $21.44 and a 1-year high of $22.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.10.

