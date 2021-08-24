Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $840,000 Stock Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,117,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,205,168,000 after buying an additional 862,354 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,424,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $849,251,000 after buying an additional 628,280 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,863,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,171,635,000 after buying an additional 602,857 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,632,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,832,000 after buying an additional 127,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,005,000 after buying an additional 110,605 shares during the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NovoCure news, insider Ely Benaim sold 1,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $366,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 26,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $3,752,386.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,482,253.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,281 shares of company stock valued at $10,063,722. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $135.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2,701.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. NovoCure Limited has a 12 month low of $76.03 and a 12 month high of $232.76.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $133.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

