Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 1,786 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,226 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Agilysys by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 412,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,761,000 after buying an additional 254,335 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Agilysys by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,786,000 after buying an additional 177,984 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Agilysys by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Agilysys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Melvin L. Keating acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.45 per share, for a total transaction of $41,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 9,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $527,502.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 681,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,178,432.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,869,194 over the last three months. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AGYS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $53.00 on Tuesday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.03 and a 52-week high of $64.09. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.23 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.59.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

