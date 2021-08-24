Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 311 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,053,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,033 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,166,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,302,000 after buying an additional 3,475,832 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,967,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,365,000 after buying an additional 216,446 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 306.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,263,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,598,000 after acquiring an additional 128,030 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CL. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.54.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL opened at $78.38 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.14 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The company has a market cap of $66.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.