SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.76% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “We expect SM Energy’s attractive oil and gas investments, balanced and diverse portfolio of proved reserves, as well as drilling opportunities to create long-term value for its shareholders. Given the company’s increasing focus on crude oil, specifically in the prolific Permian Basin and Eagle Ford areas, we believe that it will be able to boost oil-weighted activity in the coming days. Furthermore, the encouraging results from the company's Austin Chalk assets are major positive. The upstream firm expects overall production for this year to go beyond the 2020 level, which will boost profit levels in the coming quarters. Also, the company intends to maximize free cash flow by 2025, which can fund its debt reduction program. Consequently, SM Energy is expected to offer substantial upside potential from the current price levels.”

SM has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.44.

Shares of NYSE SM traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.31. The stock had a trading volume of 12,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,936,585. SM Energy has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $26.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 6.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.53.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 45.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SM Energy will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SM Energy news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $306,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in SM Energy by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

